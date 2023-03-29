Home

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: EC Announces Home Voting Facility For 80+ Citizens

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Date Updates: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the full schedule for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 and said the home voting facility will be provided to 80+ senior citizens. The Election Commission said in the Karnataka Assembly election, the state will have over 58,000 polling stations and there will be 28,866 urban polling stations among them. As per the data provided by the EC, over 12.15 Lakh voters are there aged 80+, 276 voters above 100+ age and the EC will have special outreach for them during the election.

The Election Commission further added that more than 1,300 polling stations will be handled exclusively by women in the state.

According to the EC, Karnataka has a total of 42,756 transgenders out of which, 41,000 have been registered. The EC further added that some have been hesitating in marking themselves under transgender but we appeal to them to come forward.

