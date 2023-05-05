Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Will Voters Choose JDS Again in Kolar Constituency?

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: In 2018 assembly elections, K Srinivasa Gowda of the Janata Dal (secular) won the seat by defeating Syed Zameer Pasha of the Congress with a margin of 44251 votes.

This time, Kolar will witness a triangular contest with CMR Srinath from JD(S) and Kothur G. Manjunath from Congress and Varthur Prakash from BJP.

This time, Kolar will witness a triangular contest with CMR Srinath from JD(S) and Kothur G. Manjunath from Congress and Varthur Prakash from BJP. One political party needs to cross majority mark of 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka out of 224 seats.

Kolar Constituency: List of Candidates

CMR Srinath: JD(S)

Kothur G. Manjunath: Congress

Varthur Prakash: BJP

Suhail Dil Nawaz: AAP

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

Karnataka Election 2023: At a Glance

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

