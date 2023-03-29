Home

Karnataka Assembly Election Date 2023: Single-phase Polls For 224 Seats on May 10 | Check Full Schedule Here

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Schedule Update: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the full schedule for Karnataka Assembly Elections and said the polling will be held on May 10 and the announcement of results will be held on May 13. According to the announcement of the EC, the date for filing nominations is April 13 and the last date for filing nominations is April 20.

The EC said the last date for scrutiny of nominations is April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 24.

The development comes as the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.

For the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, the BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats. Last week, the Congress and the JD(S) have announced their first lists of 124 and 93 candidates respectively.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Check Full Schedule

Date for nominations: April 13 Last date for filing nominations: April 20 Last date for scrutiny of nominations: April 21 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: April 24 Date of poll: May 10 Date of counting of votes: May 13

Earlier, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had said that his party will come to power in the 2023 Karnataka polls and added that his party is absolutely ready for the elections.

Saying that the poll preparations are already underway, he said his party is just waiting for the ECI to announce the dates.

At present, the 224-seat-strong Karnataka Assembly has 119 MLAs of the BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

Ahead of the elections in the state, the Congress and its allies are riding high on anti-incumbency and several corruption allegations against the BJP as they fight to return to power.

Ahead of the elections in the state, the Congress and its allies are riding high on anti-incumbency and several corruption allegations against the BJP as they fight to return to power.