Karnataka Election 2023: Will BJP’s Appachu Ranjan Win Voter’s Trust Again in Madikeri?
Madikeri Assembly Election 2023: For Madikeri constituency, Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded MN Muthappa, while Congress has fielded Mantar Gowda and MP Appachu Ranjan is fielded by BJP. The new player for AAP is TK Saikumar.
Madikeri Assembly Election 2023: Madikeri is one of the major seats of the total 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. This constituency will go to polls on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13. This time, stiff competition is expected among JD(S), Congress, BJP and AAP in Madikeri constituency.
In the 2018 assembly elections, Appachu Ranjan MP of the BJP won the seat by defeating BA Jivijaya of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 16015 votes.
Madikeri Constituency: All You Need to Know
As per the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008, Madikeri Constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.73% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.12%.
In the last Assembly polls in 2018, there were a total of 217386 eligible electors, of which 107979 were male, 109407 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
Karnataka Election 2023: Important Dates
- Date of Polling: 10 May 2023
- Date of Counting: 13 May 2023
Madikeri Constituency: Key Candidate List
- NM Muthappa: JD(S)
- Dr Mantar Gowda: Congress
- MP Appachu Ranjan: BJP
Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023
- Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023
- Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023
- Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023
Karnataka Election 2023: At a Glance
This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.
In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.
Madikeri Assembly Election Results (2018)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Appachu Ranjan M P
|BJP
|Winner
|70,631
|42.00%
|16,015
|B A Jivijaya
|JD(S)
|Runner Up
|54,616
|32.00%
|K P Chandrakala
|INC
|3rd
|38,219
|23.00%
|None Of The Above
|None Of The Above
|4th
|1,615
|1.00%
|Bhargava C J
|ABHM
|5th
|1,124
|1.00%
|A Mohammed Haneef
|IND
|6th
|1,005
|1.00%
|Rasheeda Begum
|AIMEP
|7th
|545
|0.00%
|P S Yadurappa
|IND
|8th
|483
|0.00%
|K B Raju
|BRPP
|9th
|368
|0.00%
|B M Thimmaiah
|IND
|10th
|331
|0.00%
|C U Kishan
|IND
|11th
|283
|0.00%
|M Khaleel
|IND
|12th
|238
|0.00%
