Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Will BJP’s Appachu Ranjan Win Voter’s Trust Again in Madikeri?

Karnataka Election 2023: Will BJP’s Appachu Ranjan Win Voter’s Trust Again in Madikeri?

Madikeri Assembly Election 2023: For Madikeri constituency, Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded MN Muthappa, while Congress has fielded Mantar Gowda and MP Appachu Ranjan is fielded by BJP. The new player for AAP is TK Saikumar.

This time, stiff competition is expected among JD(S), Congress, BJP and AAP in Madikeri constituency. Photo: India.com

Madikeri Assembly Election 2023: Madikeri is one of the major seats of the total 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. This constituency will go to polls on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13. This time, stiff competition is expected among JD(S), Congress, BJP and AAP in Madikeri constituency.

For Madikeri constituency, the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded MN Muthappa, while Congress has fielded Mantar Gowda and MP Appachu Ranjan is fielded by BJP. The new player for AAP is TK Saikumar.

You may like to read

In the 2018 assembly elections, Appachu Ranjan MP of the BJP won the seat by defeating BA Jivijaya of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 16015 votes.

Madikeri Constituency: All You Need to Know

As per the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008, Madikeri Constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.73% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.12%.

In the last Assembly polls in 2018, there were a total of 217386 eligible electors, of which 107979 were male, 109407 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Karnataka Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: 10 May 2023

Date of Counting: 13 May 2023

Madikeri Constituency: Key Candidate List

NM Muthappa: JD(S)

Dr Mantar Gowda: Congress

MP Appachu Ranjan: BJP

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

Karnataka Election 2023: At a Glance

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

Madikeri Assembly Election Results (2018)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Appachu Ranjan M P BJP Winner 70,631 42.00% 16,015 B A Jivijaya JD(S) Runner Up 54,616 32.00% K P Chandrakala INC 3rd 38,219 23.00% None Of The Above None Of The Above 4th 1,615 1.00% Bhargava C J ABHM 5th 1,124 1.00% A Mohammed Haneef IND 6th 1,005 1.00% Rasheeda Begum AIMEP 7th 545 0.00% P S Yadurappa IND 8th 483 0.00% K B Raju BRPP 9th 368 0.00% B M Thimmaiah IND 10th 331 0.00% C U Kishan IND 11th 283 0.00% M Khaleel IND 12th 238 0.00%

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.