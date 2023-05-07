Home

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Be Able To Maintain Its Victory In Hosakote?

Hosakote (Gen) is a Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Rural district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

Bengaluru: The election to the 224-member Legislative Assembly in Karnataka will be held on 10 May 2023. The results for the high-stake polls will be declared on 13 May 2023. Hosakote is one of main constituencies where a tough fight between Congress and BJP could pan out.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Constituency Watch – Hosakote

In total, there are 2,10,614 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, there are 1,06,787 males, 1,03,804 females and 15 others.

In 2013, the Indian National Congress won this seat with a margin of 7,139 votes (4.29 per cent) securing 51.23 per cent of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 90.99 per cent.

In 2018 assembly election, Congress candidate N Nagaraju emerged as the winner with a margin of 7,597 votes, securing 51 per cent of the total votes. BJP’s Sharath Kumar Bachegowda was the runner up securing 47 per cent of the total votes.

After a series of defections, in 2019 by election in Hosakote, Congress’ Sharath Kumar Bachegowda emerged as the winner with a margin of 11,486 votes. BJP’s N Nagaraju was the runner up securing 35.61 per cent of the total votes.

Hosakote assembly election 2023:

For the 2023 assembly election, BJP has given a party ticket to sitting MLA MTB Nagraj who will be seeking a third term as MLA from this seat. MTB Nagraj had won this seat in both 2018 as well as 2013 assembly elections. In 2008, he was the second runner-up for the Hosakote assembly constituency.

Congress has given the ticket to Sharath Kumar Bachegowda.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.