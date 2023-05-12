Home

Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Who Will Form Govt This Time? Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates: India.Com brings to you the latest updates from Karnataka where the counting of votes will be held amid tight security.

Karnataka Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The voting for the Karnataka Assembly was held on May 10 and the overall voter turnout was recorded at 65.70 per cent.

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Amid tight security, the counting of votes for 224 seats in Karnataka will begin at 8 AM. This time, the Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka with four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party. On the other hand, a few exit polls said that BJP is ahead in the sweepstakes to form the government.

The voting for the Karnataka Assembly was held on May 10 and the overall voter turnout was recorded at 65.70 per cent, the Election Commission (EC) said. As per the EC, the highest turnout till 5 PM was recorded by Chickaballapur district at 76.64 per cent, while the BBMP (South) district recorded the lowest at 48.63 per cent. Bangalore Rural recorded 76.10 per cent polling till 5 pm, with Bagalkot trailing at 70.04 per cent and Bangalore Urban at 52.19 per cent.

