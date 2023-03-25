Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Announces 1st List; Ex-CM Siddaramaiah To Contest From Varuna

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Announces 1st List; Ex-CM Siddaramaiah To Contest From Varuna

According to the list, Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency and former chief minister Siddaramaiah will contest from his Varuna seat.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Announces 1st List; Ex-CM Siddaramaiah To Contest From Varuna

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. According to the list, Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency and former chief minister Siddaramaiah will contest from his Varuna seat.

The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency. Former ministers KH Muniappa and Priyank Kharge will contest from Devanahalli and Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyank is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

You may like to read

Congress party announces the first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections. Names of former CM Siddaramaiah, and State party president DK Shivakumar are present in the first list. pic.twitter.com/TC9vXJfrX5 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

The Congress is the first party to release its candidates’ list for the elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the southern state.

Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.