Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Election Commission To Announce Key Dates At 11:30 AM Today

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Dates: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka slated this year at 11:30 am on Wednesday, the poll panel said. The EC will hold a press conference at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka at 11:30am today. pic.twitter.com/Pe6BEWMD9c — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

