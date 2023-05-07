Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Harihar To Witness Tough Fight Between Congress’ Nandagavi Srinivas, BJP’s BP Harish, JD(S)’ HS Shivashankar & AAP’s Ganeshappa Durgad

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Harihar To Witness Tough Fight Between Congress’ Nandagavi Srinivas, BJP’s BP Harish, JD(S)’ HS Shivashankar & AAP’s Ganeshappa Durgad

Harihar constituency comes under Davangere district of Karnataka State. The constituency is known for its historical and cultural significance, with several ancient temples and monuments located in the area.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Harihar To Witness Tough Fight Between Congress' Nandagavi Srinivas, BJP's BP Harish, JD(S)' HS Shivashankar & AAP's Ganeshappa Durgad

Bengaluru: The state of Karnataka will go to elections on 10 May 2023. The counting of the votes and announcement of results will happen on 13 May 2023. In the 224-seat Karnataka legislative assembly, the winning party (or alliance) must secure at least 113 seats.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Constituency Watch – Harihar Constituency

Harihar constituency comes under Davangere district of Karnataka State. The constituency is known for its historical and cultural significance, with several ancient temples and monuments located in the area.

You may like to read

Harihar Constituency: Candidate List

Harihar seat will be witnessing a four-way battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress, the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While Congress has fielded Nandagavi Srinivas from Harihar, BJP has gone with the 2018 runner up, BP Harish, and JD(S) also has fielded its 2018 candidate, HS Shivashankar. The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Ganeshappa Durgad from Harihar constituency.

Harihar Constituency Demography

There are a total of 2,09,437 voters in Harihar constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters.

Amongst the general voters 1,04,436 are male, 1,04,947 female and 1 others. The electorate gender ratio in the constituency is 100.44 and the approximate literacy rate is 77 per cent.

Harihar Constituency 2018 Results

Harihar Constituency witnessed a fierce contest between BJP and Congress in 2018. Congress had fielded S Ramappa against BJP’s Harish BP and JD(S)’ Shivshankar HS. At the end, S Ramappa emerged as the winner garnering 64,801 votes which is equivalent to 39 per cent of the total votes. BJP’s Harish BP came second after getting 57,541 votes or 35 per cent of the total votes. JD(S)’ Shivashankar HS, meanwhile, came third with 38,204 votes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.