Bengaluru: Bengaluru: In an effort to bring a more dynamic face ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka next year, the BJP top leadership is planning to replace current chief minister Besavaraj Bommai, a report by news agency ANI claimed.

The report citing party sources said that the central leadership is not happy over the performance of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and as the BJP is busy in the elections of the five states, the decision in this regard could be taken once the polls conclude.

The sources told news agency ANI that the BJP is unhappy over defeat in by-elections and local body polls, including in Bommai's own constituency Hanagal in Haveri district. The defeat in the local body polls has caused concern among party leaders for the upcoming Assembly polls in 2023. Further, the resentment of several state ministers and MLAs against the Chief Minister intensified the cloud of worries.

According to the report, the BJP may select a young face ahead of the Assembly polls and the new face could be from the politically influential Panchamasaali Lingayath community. It is being speculated that the party may also go for Dalit face for the Chief Ministerial post.

In the meantime, there have been talks of cabinet reshuffle where many senior Ministers like KS Eshwarappa, Murugesh Nirani, CC Patil and Prabhu Chauhan are likely to be dropped. It must be noted that four berths in the state cabinet are vacant and 40 MLAs are lobbying for that. There are also reports that several MLAs, especially those who migrated from JDS and Congress, are in touch with the parties.

The party sources told ANI that the BJP may change the Chief Minister first and then restructure the cabinet in order to strengthen the state unit.