Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: EC Reserves 36 Seats For SCs, 15 For STs Out of 224 Seats

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: EC Reserves 36 Seats For SCs, 15 For STs Out of 224 Seats

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar said arrangements will be made at polling stations for the convenience of senior citizens and PwD voters.

The announcement from EC comes as the term of the 224-member Karnataka assembly ends on May 24.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The full schedule for the Karnataka assembly elections was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said polling will take place in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. Apart from this, the EC said out of 224 assembly constituencies, 36 have been reserved for SCs and 15 reserved for STs.

“Out of 224 assembly constituencies, 36 reserved for SCs and 15 reserved for STs,” Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference.

You may like to read

He said arrangements will be made at polling stations for the convenience of senior citizens and PwD voters. Giving details, he said for the first time, home voting facility will be available in Karnataka for 12.15 lakh 80 years+ and 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwD voters.

Announcing the full schedule, Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the notification for the elections will be issued on April 13 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be April 20.

The announcement from EC comes as the term of the 224-member Karnataka assembly ends on May 24.

The EC said that for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, over 58,282 polling stations will be set up in 224 assembly constituencies and the average voter per polling station is 883. He further added that 50 per cent of polling stations have a webcasting facility and for an enhanced voter experience, 1,320 polling stations will be managed by women officials.

For inclusive and participative elections, the EC announced 100% enrollment of eligible (18+) Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) in Karnataka. He said that 40 Ethnic polling stations to be set up for PVTGs and there will be special emphasis on the participation of the third gender in the election process.

He said the Election Commission (EC) is strengthening teams to curb misuse of money power in the state ahead of the elections and 2,400 static surveillance teams to keep strict vigil.

The EC further added that monitoring will continue on 171 interstate check posts in 19 districts (sharing borders with other states) and multiple agencies will work in synergy and coordination.

Ahead of the announcement of poll schedule, the Congress last week released its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections with former chief minister Siddaramaiah being fielded from his Varuna seat. DK Shivakumar has been fielded from his Kanakapura assembly constituency.

On the other hand, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that BJP will announce the list of candidates in the first week of April.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.