Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Lowest Margins Of Victory

We brought you extensive and elaborate coverage of the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 the voting for which was held on May 10 and on May 13, i.e., yesterday the results were out. Now that Congress is all set to form the government in the state, let’s take a look at some of the constituencies where the margins of victory were minuscule.

So here we go as we dissect the exact number of votes that made the difference between winning and losing on the 224 seats of the Karnataka Assembly.

These seats are Jayanagar, Chincholi, Gandhi Nagar, Jagalur, Jayanagar, Malur, Mudigere, and Sringeri.

At Jayanagar, the margin is 16 where CK Ramamurthy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a victory over Soumya Reddy of Congress. According to the Election Commission of India website, CK Ramamurthy got 57,797 votes while Sowmya Reddy got 57,781 votes.

At Chincholi, Avinash Umesh Jadhav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Congress’s Subhash V Rathod by a margin of 858 votes. Jadhav secured 69,963 while Rathod got 69,105 votes.

At Gandhi Nagar, Dinesh Gundu Rao of Congress defeated BJP’s Sapthagiri Gowda AR by a margin of 105 votes. Dinesh Gundu Rao received 54,118 votes while Sapthagiri Gowda received 54,013 votes.

At Jagalur, B Devendrappa of Congress beat S V Ramachandra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 874 votes. Devendrappa polled 50,765 votes while Ramachandra got 49,891 votes.

At Malur, K Y Nanjegowda of Congress defeated K S Manjunathagowda of the BJP by a margin of 248 votes. Nanjegowda received 50,955 votes while Manjunathagowda got 50,707 votes.

Ar Mudigere, Nayana Motamma of the Indian National Congress (INC) defeated Deepak Doddaiah of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 722 votes. Motamma got 50,843 votes while Doddaiah registered 50,121 votes.

At Sringeri, T D Rajegowda of Congress beat D N Jeevaraja of BJP by 201 votes. Rajegowda received 59,171 votes while Jeevaraja got 58,970 votes.

At Kumta, Dinakar Keshav Shetty of the BJP defeated Suraj Naik Soni of Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) by 676 votes. Shetty got 59,965 votes while Soni got 59,289 votes.

As far as the biggest margin of victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, DK Shivakumar of Congress recorded the biggest margin of victory as he beat B Nagaraju of JD(S) by 122392 votes.

