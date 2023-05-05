Home

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Will JD(S)’ GT Devegowda Be Able To Bag A Hat-Trick From Chamundeshwari?

Chamundeshwari is comes under the Mysuru district. It is one of the eight assembly segments of the Mysore Parliament Seat.

Bengaluru: The state of Karnataka is going to elections in less than a week’s time. The voting to the 224-member legislative assembly will take place on 10 May 2023 and the results will be announced on 13 May 2023.

Karnataka Assembly Elections Constituency Watch: Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency

Chamundeshwari is comes under the Mysuru district. It is one of the 8 assembly segments of the Mysore Parliament Seat.

Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency Caste Composition:

Vokkaliga – 27 per cent

Kuruba – 14 per cent Kuruba

Lingayat: 10 per cent

60.79 per cent are rural voters in Chamundeshwari constituency, while 39.21 per cent are urban voters, as per the 2011 census.

Chamundeshwari Assembly Election 2023 Candidate List:

Janata Dal (Secular): GT Devegowda

Indian National Congress: Siddhegowda

Bharatiya Janata Party: Kaveesh Gowda

This year, Janata Dal(secular)’s G.T. Devegowda eyes to make a hat-trick by winning the Chamundeshwari assembly seat. Contesting against him are Siddhegowda from Indian National Class (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kaveesh Gowda.

Chamundeshwari Assembly Election 2023:

There are a total of 2,89,138 voters in the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency. 1,46,593 of them are males and 1,42,486 are female voters.

While Lingayats, Kurubas, SC/STs, Brahmins, Vishwakarmas, Kodavas make up for the majority of population, Muslims and Christians also make up for notable voters.

Muslims make up for 2.3 per cent voters, while Christians are 1.2 per cent of the voters. In the last 6 major elections including Parliament and Assembly, BJP was leading the polls 1 time, INC thrice and JD(S) was led twice.

Chamundeshwari Assembly Election 2018:

Chamundeshwari assembly constituency was one of the most highly contested constituencies during the 2018 polls.

Congress’ tall leader Siddharamaiah, the then Chief Minister of Karnataka, contested the election from Chamundeshwari, but lost by a huge margin of 36,000 votes to GT Devegowda of the JD(S).

JD(S) won 53.63 per cent of the votes in 2018 Chamundeshwari Assembly elections, while Congress secured 37.7 per cent and BJP got 5.34 per cent of the total votes.

GT Devegowda has won the elections from the Chamundeshwari Assembly seat twice; in 2018 and 2013. The JD(S) leader is eying a third time win in Karnataka 2023 elections.

