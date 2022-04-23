Bengaluru: After Hijab and Halal row, Hindu organisations in Karnataka are all set to carry out door-to-door campaigns against ‘Azan’ from Saturday across the state. According to a news report, the campaign will be kick-started from Shivanahalli Circle in Rajajinagar locality of Bengaluru. Sri Rama Sena has given out a call for the campaign and Rishi Kumara Swamiji of Kali Mutt would inaugurate the campaign, reported news agency IANS.Also Read - Denied Permission To Write Karnataka PUC Exams Wearing Hijab, Two Students Walk Out Of Examination Centre

As per the report, the Hindu activists are planning to reach out to every household to create awareness among people about how mosques are using loudspeakers for 'Azan' violating court guidelines and how they should raise their voice against it.

The organisations have given a deadline till May 9 to remove loudspeakers from mosques. If they fail, the agitators have planned to play out 'Hanuman Chalisa', 'Shri Rama Jaya Rama mantra' and 'Omkar' prayers from Monday 5 a.m. onwards in all temples across the state through loudspeakers.

Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik has reportedly met prominent religious heads and Hindu seers and mobilised their support for the cause and had given a call out to all Hindu temples to fix mikes. Through the organisation, memorandums have also been submitted to all district commissioner offices in the state to remove mikes from mosques. He had stated that the authorities have issued notices and kept sleeping over the issue.

The Sena has stated that they would not care if there is a crisis situation because of the May 9 loudspeaker campaign in the state. A submission has already been made to the Muzrai department to provide loud speakers for the temples which come under its jurisdiction. Taking no chance, the police department has beefed up the security.

(With IANS inputs)