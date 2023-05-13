Home

Karnataka Bagalkot Election Result 2023 Live: Counting For Terdal, Jamkhandi, Bilgi, Badami, Bagalkot, Hungund To Begin Shortly

Stay tuned india.com for all updates related to Karnataka Election Result 2023 from Bagalkot District's constituencies: Terdal, Jamkhandi, Bilgi, Badami, Bagalkot, Hungund. MLA seats, vote share, winning candidates and more.

Karnataka Bagalkot District Election Result 2023 Live updates

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes for Balakot District constituencies: Terdal, Jamkhandi, Bilgi, Badami, Bagalkot and Hungund will begin at 8 AM on May 13. Polling was held across 58,545 polling stations to elect the members in the 224-seat Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The majority mark needed to form the government is 113. In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, independents two, speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).

The Zee News-Matrize Exit Polls 2023 have predicted that the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 by winning 103-118 seats while the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been projected to win 79-93 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) is likely to win 25-33 seats.

The BJP had in 2018 emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress with 80 seats and JD(S) 37.

