  • Karnataka Ballary Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Sandur Seat Begins At 8 AM
live

Karnataka Ballary Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Sandur Seat Begins At 8 AM

Karnataka Ballary Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage from Ballary District, Vote Counting, Assembly Election Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List from BJP, Congress, JDS and more on India.com.

Updated: May 13, 2023 6:25 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Karnataka Ballary Election Result 2023 Live Updates:

Live Updates

  • 6:24 AM IST

    Karnataka Ballary Election Result 2023 Live Updates: At 73.19 per cent, Karnataka has recorded its highest-ever voting on May 10.

  • 6:07 AM IST

    Karnataka Ballary Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Karnataka Election Result 2023. Stay hooked to this space for all the live updates.

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Amid tight security, the counting of voting for the Kampli, Siruguppa, Bellary Rural, Bellary City and Sandur districts will begin at 8 AM. B Nagendra (INC) and B Sriramulu (BJP) are contesting from the Ballary constituency.

Also Read:

At 76.54 per cent, Chickaballapur district recorded the highest poling till 5 PM. BBMP (South) district was lowest at 48.63 per cent. Bangalore Rural recorded 76.10 per cent polling and Bagalkot trailing at 70.04 per cent and Bangalore Urban at 52.19 per cent.

Ballary Assembly Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here.

