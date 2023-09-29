Home

Karnataka Bandh: 44 Flights To And From Bengaluru Airport Cancelled Amid Statewide Shutdown Over Cauvery Issue

Chikmagalur: Kannada activists stop a bus during the Karnataka bandh called against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, in Chikmagalur, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Bandh: As Karnataka observes a state-wide shutdown on Friday over the Cauvery water dispute, at least 44 flights that were scheduled to take off and land at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have been cancelled, the airport authorities said. 22 of these flights were coming to Bengaluru and 22 were outgoing.

