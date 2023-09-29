Karnataka Bandh: 44 Flights To And From Bengaluru Airport Cancelled Amid Statewide Shutdown Over Cauvery Issue

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Karnataka Bandh: 44 Flights To And From Bengaluru Cancelled Amid Statewide Shutdown Over Cauvery Issue
Karnataka Bandh: As Karnataka observes a state-wide shutdown on Friday over the Cauvery water dispute, at least 44 flights that were scheduled to take off and land at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have been cancelled, the airport authorities said. 22 of these flights were coming to Bengaluru and 22 were outgoing.
