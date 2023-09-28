Home

Karnataka Bandh: Commuters Face Trouble as Bengaluru Witnesses Massive Traffic Jams Ahead Of Strike on Sept 29

Karnataka Bandh: The Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police in Bangaloru said in a statement that there was unprecedented traffic on Wednesday evening on the outer ring road (ORR) and surrounding areas.

Karnataka Bandh: Heavy rains also caused waterlogging at several interior roads in Bengaluru, causing massive jams in several parts of the city.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru on Wednesday witnessed massive traffic jams ahead of the Karnataka Bandh called by farm bodies against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Vehicles were seen in long queues, causing inconvenience for the commuters for several hours. According to police, the traffic flow in the city increased between 5 PM and 8 PM as many office-goers started returning home.

Traffic Jams Ahead of Long Weekend

Many people were heading out of the city due to a long five-day weekend starting from Thursday. Eid Milad-Un Nabi, which is a gazetted holiday, will be celebrated on Friday. On September 29, the city will be shut as protestors have called for Karnataka bandh over Cauvery water dispute followed by Saturday and Sunday. Then October 2 is a national holiday to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Multiple Factors Caused Traffic Jams

As per the traffic police department, multiple factors caused the traffic jams in Bengaluru in parts of the city. Traffic jams on Wednesday was more than on a normal day. The vehicle count on Wednesdays was 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh. However, on September 27, the vehicular count reached a whopping 3.5 lakh as of 7:30 PM.

Apart from this, rains also caused waterlogging at several interior roads, causing massive jams in several parts of the city.

‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada organisations, have called for a day-long bandh on September 29 to protest against release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka Bandh From 6 AM to 6 PM on Friday

As part of the day-long strike from 6 AM to 6 PM on Friday, there will be a massive protest procession from Town Hall to Freedom park in the city, in which people from all walks of life are likely to participate, the organisers said.

In the meantime, ‘Kannada Okkuta’ leader and Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj said the Karnataka Bandh will be successful as more than 1,900 organisations, associations and pro Kannada organisations have supported it. He said everyone is ready to observe bandh from Belagavi or Bidar to Chamarajanagara and from Mangaluru to Kolar.

He also slammed Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for appealing to the Kannada organisations to call off the Karnataka bandh on Friday and saying the Bengaluru bandh had been successful.

“Is the government giving orders regarding bandh through such statements? … if you (DCM) try to stop the bandh, we will demand your resignation across the state,” Nagaraj said, asking him to withdraw his statement.

Moreover, Nagaraj urged Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and Kannada film actors to support the bandh and hit the streets on September 29.

