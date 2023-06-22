Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Bandh Today Over Electricity Tariff: What’s Open And Closed

Karnataka Bandh Today Over Electricity Tariff: What’s Open And Closed

Business establishments across Karnataka are likely to be hit on Thursday as industry associations have agreed to join the strike.

The KCCI has urged all the trade and industry to close their establishments in protest against the abnormal price hike in electricity charges by ESCOM. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) along with district chambers of commerce has called for a statewide strike against the recent power tariff hike. They have appealed to all the trade and industry to close their establishments in protest against the abnormal price hike in electricity charges by ESCOM.

Karnataka Bandh Today: Who Are Participating

The district chambers of Gadag, Bijapur, Ranebennur, Raichur, Talikoti, Vijayanagar, Mysore, Davangere, Koppal, Dharwad, Sirsi, Karwar, bidar, Shivamoga, Kolar, Mandya, Chikmanglore, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Kalyan Karnataka, Haveri, Bellary and other industry associations have agreed to join the agitation.

You may like to read

Business establishments are likely to be hit on Thursday as industry associations have agreed to join the strike.

Emergency services will not be affected by the bandh.

The movement of vehicles in Bengaluru and other cities of Bengaluru are also not likely to be affected by the strike.

Karnataka Power Tariff: What’s The Issue

Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president Sandeep Bidasaria said that for the last eight days they made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in electricity charges. However, no solution was forthcoming from the officials or the government representatives.

“We request all the Trade and Industry to close their establishment on 22 June. This is in protest of an abnormal price hike in the Electricity charges by ESCOM’s. For the last eight days, we have made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in electricity charges. However, no solution is forthcoming from the Officials or government representatives,” KCC&I vice president Sandeep Bidasaria said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.