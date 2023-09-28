Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Bandh Tomorrow: Will Medical Stores, Grocery Shops Remain Open? All Your Queries Answered Here

Even as several services will not be available during the day, however, hospitals, medical stores, sale of vegetables and grocery shops will remain open during the protest.

Karnataka Bandh: Pharmacies and the government offices will also remain open.

Karnataka Bandh Latest Update: Around 2,000 pro-Kannada groups have called for a day-long Karnataka Bandh on Friday to protest against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, ‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada organisations, has warned the state government against taking any measures to prevent their protest. The protesters said the bandh has been called for the entire state and that they will try to shut highways, toll gates, rail services, and also airports.

On Friday, schools and colleges are likely to remain shut in the state. However, the bandh has forced some private schools in the city to cancel the holiday for Eid-Milad on Thursday. To recover the lost academic days due to bandh, some schools have even scheduled full-day classes on Saturday.

Karnataka Bandh: Will Metro Services be Suspended?

As per latest updates, the metro train services will remain suspended between Mysore Road and Kengeri stations on the newly constructed extension from Kengeri to Challaghatta (part of the Namma Metro’s Purple Line), for scheduled inspection work. However, other metro train services will be available between Baiyyappanahalli and Mysore Road, Whitefield and K R Puram stations, and along the entire Green Line.

Will Karnataka Bandh be Successful?

‘Kannada Okkuta’ leader and Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj said the Karnataka bandh will be successful as more than 1,900 organisations, associations and pro Kannada organisations have supported it.

He also slammed Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for appealing to the Kannada organisations to call off the Karnataka bandh on Friday and saying the Bengaluru bandh had been successful.\

Will Medical Stores, Grocery Shops Remain Open?

Even as several services will not be available during the day because of the protests, however, hospitals, medical stores, sale of vegetables and grocery shops will remain open during the protest.

Moreover, pharmacies and the government offices will also remain open. Banking services will remain available for customers during the strike.

Will Ola, Ober Services be Available For Commuters?

As part of the day-long strike, almost every organisation has extended support for the Karnataka Bandh. During the strike, private taxis and autos are expected to shut down services as Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association has backed up the bandh as of now.

Will National Highways Remain Shut During Karnataka Bandh?

The national highways are likely to be blocked by protesters. Moreover, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has extended support for the state bandh and will likely shut down its services. Airports are also expected to be blocked by protesters.

