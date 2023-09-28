Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Bandh Tomorrow: Section 144 Imposed Till Saturday, Bengaluru Airport Issues Travel Advisory For Air Passengers

Karnataka Bandh Tomorrow: Section 144 Imposed Till Saturday, Bengaluru Airport Issues Travel Advisory For Air Passengers

Karnataka Bandh: The Bengaluru Airport has issued a travel advisory for air passengers who are commuting to airport during the day-long strike.

Bengaluru Airport said that air passengers are requested to follow alerts from respective airlines, law enforcement agencies and media releases for further updates.

Karnataka Bandh Latest Update: Ahead of the day-long Karnataka Bandh in the state, the Bengaluru Police on Thursday imposed section 144 in the city till 12 AM on Saturday 12 as part of the security measures. Over 2,000 pro-Kannada groups have called for a day-long agitation in the state to protest against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Restriction under Section 144 will begin from 12 AM on Friday (September 29) said Police Commissioner B Dayanand. In the meantime, ‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada organisations, has warned the state government against measures to curtail it. As part of the strike from 6 AM to 6 PM on Friday, there will be a protest procession from Town Hall to Freedom park in the city.

Trending Now

Bengaluru Airport Issues Travel Advisory

The Bengaluru Airport on Thursday issued a travel advisory for air passengers who are planning to fly from the city. In the travel advisory, the Bengaluru Airport said that air passengers are requested to follow alerts from respective airlines, law enforcement agencies and media releases for further updates.

You may like to read

Traffic Prediction Algorithm For Outer Ring Road

Traffic police department said it will introduce ‘traffic prediction algorithm’ for Outer Ring Road, following the traffic congestion Wednesday night. Police said the algorithm will analyze the vehicular count on the stretch for the given day, based on which the companies will be advised to direct their employees to use vehicles in a staggered manner.

Normal Life Likely To Be Affected

In the wake of the Karnataka Bandh, normal life is likely to be affected, especially in the southern part of the state. The protesters said the bandh is for the entire Karnataka and that they will try to shut highways, toll gates, rail services, and also airports.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) too have extended their support to the bandh, as also hotels, autorickshaws and hail riders associations in Karnataka.

Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union Extend Support

“Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association (OUDOA) are supporting the bandh. We will take out a rally from Nayandahalli to the Freedom Park tomorrow,” its president Tanveer Pasha told PTI.

An office bearer of the Karnataka State Private Schools’ Association told PTI that they were extending ‘moral support’ to the bandh.

“We have told our association members to use their discretion regarding the bandh. We have communicated to our students that there are chances of schools remaining shut,” the office-bearer said.

Hotel Associations Support Karnataka Bandh

Moreover, the Bruhath Bangaluru Hotel Association has extended its ‘moral support’ to the strike. However, they were holding a meeting to take a final decision on whether to keep the restaurants and eateries shut for the whole day on Friday. Meanwhile, the State Transport Department has issued directions to the state transport corporations to continue their services as usual.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES