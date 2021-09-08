Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced it will run 1000 extra buses for commuters on September 8 and 9. This came amid the upcoming Gowri-Ganesha festival when people mostly visit their hometowns. This initiative will help curb overcrowding at a time when the fear of the third Covid-19 wave looms large.Also Read - Karnataka Issues Fresh Guidelines; Bans Animal Slaughter, Sale of Meat on Ganesh Chaturthi

Issuing a press release, KSRTC said special buses will be operated from intra and inter-State places to Bengaluru, reported News18.

The special buses will operate exclusively from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Kundapura, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Gokarna, Sirsi, Ballari, Koppala, and other places.

Travellers can log in to ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in and book their tickets in advance. Passengers can also buy tickets at 685 ticket counters across the state.

Details regarding departure/arrival timings are available on the website.

The KSRTC will offer a discount of 5 per cent if tickets are booked for four or more passengers while and a 10 per cent discount will be provided if return tickets are booked.

Meanwhile, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Kerala, Karnataka government Tuesday advised public to defer their plans to visit the neighbouring state till the end of October, if there is no emergency or urgency, with a view to avoid third wave of COVID-19 and in larger interest of public health.

The government in an advisory also advised all administrators or principals of the educational, nursing, paramedical institutions to instruct their wards who have not yet returned to Karnataka from Kerala, to defer or postpone their return till the end of October.