Bengaluru: As schools in Karnataka are reopening partially from Monday, August 23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured parents that the state government has taken "extreme care" to ensure classroom learning for students, while protecting them from the COVID pandemic. "The state government has taken care to ensure the safety of the children in order to encourage them to come to schools," he stated.

Talking to reporters, the CM said that the state government has issued directions to reopen schools, both state-run and private. "The schools will reopen from Monday. Along with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, I will visit the schools in Bengaluru to ensure that everything is alright. Students should start the process of learning, which was hampered all these days due to the pandemic, he said, asking parents to get vaccinated and monitor their children once they are back from schools.

On being asked if children can attend classes without any fear, he said, "Absolutely, our intention behind reopening schools is that children should slowly start coming to schools, for about one-and-half year they have not been to schools, we want them to gradually start attending."

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had decided to reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) across the state from August 23 in alternate batches. However, choosing to remain cautious, it subsequently decided not to reopen schools in districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is over 2 per cent.The decision on resuming primary schools has been deferred till the last week of August to factor in the possible third wave of COVID and the way the infection is likely to spread.

