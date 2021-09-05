Bengaluru: Though several COVID-19 restrictions as corona cases receded, Bangalore-based scientists have warned the Karnataka government saying that the state could see seven times more, Covid-19 positive children this time in comparison to the second wave. However, they predicted that a third wave could be averted if the government increases the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations and take measures against complacency and strictly enforce Covid-19 protocols- such as wearing masks, social distancing and crowd control.Also Read - With Covid-19 Pandemic and Multiple Lockdowns, People Can Gain Extra Weight and Diabetes Type 2: UK Study

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Dr. Giridhara R Babu, who is a professor and head of Life Course Epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India said that the seven times more estimate is on average, and it could range between three and ten. "The study is not to scare but to prepare. Even if they develop Covid-19 infection, most of the kids would not require a hospital stay", the portal quoted him as saying.

Experts also suggested the state to make arrangements for adequate pediatric ICU beds and set up registries to track the kids who may develop MISC multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children) due to the deadly virus.

State Prepared to Tackle Third Wave

Earlier Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had said that the state is getting prepared to address the pandemic and will implement suggestions made by the expert committee.

“I have thanked them for the report and will discuss it with my technical committee members. We’ll try to implement their valuable suggestions if we have not taken those points in consideration. We want to prevent 3rd wave,” Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said last month while speaking to reporters.

He also informed that the health practitioners and private nursing homes of Karnataka had formed a committee to combat the possible third COVID wave.

Over 800 students test positive for COVID in August

Over 800 students, including three from Nepal, have tested positive for coronavirus in August, weeks after physical classes resumed in the district. As per the reports of Times of India, outbreaks were reported at 13 colleges, 17 hostels and two old-age homes in the district.