Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that the state government will make the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost for all eligible individuals between the age of 18 to 45 years. Following a three-hour-long cabinet meeting on the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the government decided to impose a 14-day lockdown in the state from Tuesday night. The chief minister said only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open only from 6 am to 10 am. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown For 14 Days From 27 April 2021: What's Allowed, What's Shut | Full List & Guidelines

“Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all govt vaccination centres across Karnataka. Union Govt vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age will continue. I urge all eligible to register themselves from April 28”, CM Yediyurappa said in a tweet. Also Read - How Does COVID-19 Virus Affect The Liver? Here's What The Expert Says

Covid19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all govt vaccination centers across Karnataka. Union Govt vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age will continue. Also Read - Please Shut Up! Taapsee Pannu Lashes Out at Troll Who Called Her 'Sasti' As She Helps Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis I urge all eligible to register themselves from April 28. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 26, 2021

Karnataka is the latest state to announce free vaccines for Indian citizens. Earlier today, Delhi also announced that all above the age of 18 years will get their vaccine jabs free of cost. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu are a few among the other states.

The Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccination drive will begin on May 1 for all citizens above the age of 18. The decision was taken by the central government in a move to curb the spiralling number of infections across the country. Many states are reeling under the burden of oxygen shortage and a scarcity of beds and life-saving medicines.