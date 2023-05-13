Home

Bangalore Urban Election Result 2023 Live: Counting of Votes For Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chickpet, Bangalore South to Start at 8 AM

live

Bangalore Urban Election Results 2023 Live Updates: With elaborate security arrangements in place, especially in and around the counting centres, the counting of votes for Bangalore Urban district will start at 8 AM on Saturday. The constituencies that come under Bangalore Urban district include Yelahanka, Krishnarajapuram, Byatarayanapura, Yeshwantpur, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar (SC), Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar (SC), Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chamrajpet, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar, Mahadevapura (SC), Bommanahalli, Bangalore South, Anekal (SC).

Karnataka on May 10 registered a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent in the Assembly polls as the voting took place on Wednesday to elect representatives to the 224-member House. While Chikkaballapura district recorded the highest voter turnout of 85.56 per cent, followed by Bengaluru Rural at 85.08 per cent; the lowest was in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city) at 52.33 per cent.

Bangalore Urban Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here

