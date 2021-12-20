New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protest following the vandalization of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna’s statues, prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPc in Belagavi have been extended till December 22. “In wake of protests after the discretion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sangoli Rayanna statues on Saturday night, a prohibitory order has been extended under sec 144 CrPc from 6 AM on Dec 20 to 6 AM on Dec 22 in Belagavo”, said Police Commissioner Dr K Thiyagarajan. Earlier on Saturday, Section 144 was extended in the district toll Dec 20, Monday 6 AM.Also Read - KEA Releases Karnataka PGCET 2021 Results On cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Details Here

Tension erupted in Belagavi after a purported video showed some people pour black ink on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The incident occurred when the city was hosting the winter session of state legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. Condemning the incidents as "unruly", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has directed the Home Minister to take strict action against those trying to disturb peace and order following which some arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, the CM said, "Incidents like stone pelting, causing damage to public property and government vehicles is illegal, so police have been directed to take long term measures, so that such incidents don't recur."

Noting that the attitude of defacing or desecrating statues of national heroes and patriotic leaders was not right, Bommai said such leaders belong to every community and need to be respected.