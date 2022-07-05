Bengaluru: One of the supporters of Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, allegedly poured kerosene on himself and threatened to kill himself on Tuesday, This he did in reaction to the raids on Khan’s properties by Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB), where Congress workers have been protesting.Also Read - Karnataka: Saral Vastu Expert Chandrashekhar Guruji Stabbed to Death at Hubballi Hotel

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed's supporter pours kerosene over self, tries to set himself ablaze while protesting against raids conducted by ACB pic.twitter.com/n3nnKaHBmc — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Also Read - Bengaluru Ranks Amongst Least Livable Cities; Secures 146 Position on EIU Global Livability Index 2022

The raids were carried out based on the reports issued by Enforcement Directorate on disproportionate assets. Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted simultaneous searches on five places belonging to Congress MLA from Chamarajpet constituency, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, on Tuesday. Also Read - Who is Sini Shetty, The 21-Year-Old Karnataka Girl Crowned Miss India 2022? - See Stunning Pics

Five teams of ACB officials carried searches at the house of Zameer Ahmed Khan situated close to Cantonment railway station, a flat in Silver Oak Apartments, guest house at Sadashiv Nagar, GK Enterprises office at Banashankari and National Travels office at Kalasipalyam.

The officials recovered documents and the verification is underway, as reported by The Hindu.

Supporters of the MLA gathered in front of his residence and staged a protest accusing the government of targeting their leader. Police dispersed the MLA’s supporters citing Karnataka High Court directions against protests within city limits.