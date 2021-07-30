New Delhi: After Kerala, Karnataka, another southern state has witnessed a steep spike in coronavirus cases. Notably, Karnataka reported 2,052 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the toll to 36,491. The capital city logged 506 cases, 34 per cent more than Wednesday’s count of 376.Also Read - Around 46 Monkeys Poisoned to Death in Karnataka's Hassan

Besides, Bengaluru Urban, other districts where a large number of new cases were reported are Dakshina Kannada 396, Udupi 174, Mysuru 157, Hassan 136. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,463, followed by Mysuru 1,72,637 and Tumakuru 1,17,667. The total number of active cases in the state is at 23,253. The state's positivity rate was 1.37 per cent and case fatality rate 1.70 per cent across the state.

The infection claimed 35 lives, including 9 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 36,491 and the city's toll to 15,852 since the pandemic broke out in March over a year ago.

The fresh rise in cases comes days after the Karnataka government lifted the COVID-19 induced curbs. From July 19, movie theatres were allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity while higher educational institutions were allowed to open from July 26. Night curfew was also relaxed from 9 PM to 6 Am to 10 PM to 5 AM.

After the Covid second wave in April, the state government had enforced lockdown-like measures since April 27, however, after the pandemic second wave’s curve started flattening since mid-June, the state government has affected lifting of these curbs in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, the Covid pandemic is running rampant in Kerala, with over 20,000 cases seen on Thursday for the third successive day. The day’s figure came a day before a special team of health experts from the Centre is all set to arrive in the state capital on Friday. The state has 1,54,820 active cases, the highest in any state in the country.