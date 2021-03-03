Bengaluru Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 and Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka,” tweeted the National Center for Seismology (NSC). However, there was no immediate word on any casualties or damage.Also Read - Indonesia Lifts Tsunami Alert After Powerful Earthquake of 7.3 Shakes Region

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:09:36 IST, Lat: 13.59 & Long: 77.73, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 70km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QwfkjFOGRX pic.twitter.com/LQ87OjGcA7 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 22, 2021

On the other hand, an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted California, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake struck 38 km west of Petrolia at 12.10 p.m. on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency citing the USGS.

The epicenter, with a depth of 9.3 km, was determined to be at 40.315 degrees north latitude and 124.739 degrees west longitude. “A tsunami is not expected,” the US Tsunami Warning Centers said after the quake.

No tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat was issued and there is a low likelihood of casualties, according to the USGS.