Bengaluru: A day after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sealed Christian College of Nursing as 34 students tested positive for COVID since Aug 28, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar visited the institution and directed college management to check RT-PCR negative reports of students coming from other states and take precautionary measures as per guidelines issued by the government.

"Most of the students are asymptomatic. Primary and secondary contacts of these students are also being tested. Most students from Kerala and some from West Bengal", he told reporters. Of the total 34 students, 22 are girls and 12 are boys. Officials said that most of those infected are partially vaccinated. They came to Bengaluru from Kerala early last month.

Earlier more than 65 students from Kerala had tested positive for COVID-19 in a college in Kolar district of Karnataka.

Earlier more than 65 students from Kerala had tested positive for COVID-19 in a college in Kolar district of Karnataka. Notably, the southern state has been keeping a close watch on people travelling to the state from neighbouring Kerala, which has been witnessing a massive spike in Covid cases.

A few days ago, Karnataka issued new COVID-19 guidelines for students and employees coming to the state from Kerala, making RT-PCR test and 7-day quarantine mandatory, regardless of the vaccination status. “The necessary arrangements for Institutional Quarantine of students from Kerala has to be done by the Administrators/ Principals of the educational institutions,” the order stated.

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka logged 1,240 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 29.52 lakh, while 22 deaths pushed the death toll to 37,361. The day also saw 1,252 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,96,079. Active cases stood at 18,378.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 319 cases and four fatalities.