Bengaluru/Karnataka: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday issued a circular banning the sale of meat across Bengaluru on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. In its order, the civic body said that meat shops and slaughterhouses which come under its jurisdiction would remain closed shut on Sunday.Also Read - BBMP Continues to Bring Out Bulldozers in The Aftermath of Bengaluru Rains; Illegal Structures in Mahadevapura Razed

This is not the first time the civic body has imposed such a ban. Earlier in August, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had banned the sale and slaughter of meat on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Martyrs’ Day and on Janmashtami. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP Imposes Meat Ban on August 31 in Bengaluru. Read Full Circular Here