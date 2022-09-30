Bengaluru/Karnataka: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday issued a circular banning the sale of meat across Bengaluru on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. In its order, the civic body said that meat shops and slaughterhouses which come under its jurisdiction would remain closed shut on Sunday.Also Read - BBMP Continues to Bring Out Bulldozers in The Aftermath of Bengaluru Rains; Illegal Structures in Mahadevapura Razed

This is not the first time the civic body has imposed such a ban. Earlier in August, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had banned the sale and slaughter of meat on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Martyrs’ Day and on Janmashtami. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP Imposes Meat Ban on August 31 in Bengaluru. Read Full Circular Here

The order on the meat ban comes at a time when Karnataka is hogging the limelight over the PFI ban. Security has also been beefed up in and around the southern state after the Centre banned the Popular Front of India and its associates on Wednesday. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP Directs Officials To Ensure No Delay in Granting Permission For Installation of Idols | Reports