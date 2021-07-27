Bengaluru: The BJP legislature party is all set to hold a meeting tonight at 7 PM to discuss who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka. Suspense has been building up among locals and in the political circle as an announcement is expected by the end of the day. “There is a legislature party meeting today at 7 PM at a private hotel,” said Basavaraj S Bommai, former Home Minister in the dissolved BS Yediyurappa Cabinet and the frontrunner for the Karnataka Chief Minister post. Bommai said that after the party MLAs meeting, then another meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board will be held where a final decision (on the new Chief Minister) will be taken.Also Read - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi, Discusses Covid Situation, Vaccines During Talks

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP MLAs arrive at the guest house in Bengaluru where Union Ministers and party observers for the state, G Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan are staying. pic.twitter.com/yaVOQtI6be — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

6.31 PM: If not Basavaraj Bommai, then who?

Although speculations are rife that Basavaraj Bommai will take the seat vacated by BS Yediyurappa, there is another dark horse in the race for Karnataka Chief Minister. Six-time BJP MLA from a Dalit community, S Angara has emerged as another contender for CM post. A low-profile leader, S Angara is the state’s Fisheries Minister at present. If elected to the top post, he will become Karnataka’s first Dalit Chief Minister.

Other contenders in the Karnataka CM race include – Union minister Pralhad Joshi, who belongs to the Brahmin community; Arvind Bellad, an MLA with no administrative experience but who hails the Panchamshali Lingayat group; and Govind Karjol, a close associate of Yediyurappa, who was among those personally picked by the former CM.

5.51 PM: Buzz Grows Over Yediyurappa’s Successor, Basavaraj Bommai Top Contender

Reports are that an MLA from Lingayat community will be appointed as the chief minister of Karnataka. Basavaraj Bommai is rumoured to be the frontrunner for the CM post.

5.39 PM: Union Ministers, BJP observers for Karnataka reach Bengaluru

Union Ministers and BJP observers for Karnataka, G Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan arrive in Bengaluru. A meeting of party MLAs will be held later this evening. pic.twitter.com/6UxruconeX — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

As per updates, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh — the observers from the BJP central leadership — will attend the legislature party meeting.

The development comes after BS Yediyurappa on Monday resigned from his post exactly on the day he completed his two years in office.

Talking about who is likely to be picked for the top post, BS Raghvendra, party MP and son of BS Yediyurappa, said it is “too early to say”.

Talking about Yediyurappa’s children in the cabinet once a new Chief Minister is announced, Raghavendra said Yediyurappa has no role in the cabinet and he had made it clear that he will be supporting the party in its way ahead.