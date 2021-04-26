New Delhi: Lockdown in Karnataka has been imposed from tomorrow for two weeks amid rising COVID-19 cases, reports news agency ANI. COVID curfew will be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced after a Cabinet meeting. Also Read - Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa Announce 7-Day Lockdown Amid Rising COVID Cases? All Eyes on Today's Cabinet Meeting

Essential services are allowed between 6-10 am. All shops will close after 10 am, Karnataka CMO said. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors are allowed to function after that. Public transport will remain shut, according to an official order.

Karnataka on Sunday reported biggest single day spike of 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 13.39 lakh, while 143 related fatalities pushed the toll to 14,426. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 20,733 cases.

The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 29,438 cases on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)