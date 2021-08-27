Karnataka Lockdown News Today: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday announced fresh guidelines and allowed the commercial establishments in the city to operate. The BBMP urged the traders to adhere to Covid appropriate protocols. In the fresh order, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the commercial establishments must ensure the 100% vaccination of their staff at their own cost. He also added that the first dose of the vaccine must be administered to all employees by August 31.Also Read - Home Ministry Reviews COVID Situation With Kerala Govt, Discusses Containment Strategy

The BBMP has made the testing and vaccination of the staff mandatory for the employers. “Employers shall ensure 100 per cent vaccination of their staff either at government, BBMP vaccination centre or at a private hospital at the employer’s cost,” the BBMP chief said in the order. He also added that at least one dose of vaccination shall be complied with for employees by August end.

The BBMP said the employees should maintain proof of their vaccination status at their workplace and shall produce the same as and when enquired. The commissioner said the BBMP Marshals and health officials will be authorised to enter such premises during working hours to check the compliance with effect from September 1. Any violations in this regard shall be liable for penalty and also punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. It must be noted that the business establishments were shut when the second wave hit the state in April this year and aggravated in May and June.

Corona cases: Karnataka reported 1,213 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 29,43,463 and the toll to 37,231.

Of the 25 deaths, 10 were from Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru accounted for three, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad and Udupi had two each, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 319, Dakshina Kannada 269, Udupi 113, Mysuru 98, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,36,229, followed by Mysuru 1,75,639 and Tumakuru 1,19,084.