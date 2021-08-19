Bengaluru Lockdown News Update: Keeping in view the upcoming festive season and the threat of COVID third wave, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday issued fresh COVID guidelines for Bengaluru and said Rs 250 will be imposed as fine on people who will venture out without wearing face masks. It must be noted that fresh guidelines have been issued to control crowding at marketplaces. The BBMP has also instructed officials to conduct surprise visits at places that are expected to see large footfall during the festivals.Also Read - Delhi Govt Revises Muharram Holiday Date To August 20

In the COVID guidelines, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed zonal joint commissioners and health officers to spread awareness about Covid appropriate behavior among people, including social distancing, and ensure that people wear face masks in public places.

List of guidelines: The BBMP said people who are venturing outside without a face mask will be fined Rs 250. "Wearing of masks is the most important Covid prevention measure. A fine of Rs 250 per person will be imposed on the public and merchants not wearing the masks at major market areas in BBMP limits. Surprise visits to shops, restaurants, market areas and malls will be done to ensure Covid-19 preventive measures are being followed," Gaurav Gupta told Indian Express.

The guidelines have been issued as big gatherings were reported at multiple places within the Bengaluru city limits ahead of Varamahalaksmi Puja, Muharram and Onam.

In the guidelines, the BBMP has also asked officials to ensure that owners and staffers of shops, restaurants and malls are wearing masks and have been administered at least the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The BBMP also said that commercial markets should be closed and the curfew will be imposed maintained at night.

In the order, the BBMP said that the marshals, senior and junior health inspectors must ensure social distance is maintained in all markets in BBMP limits.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,365 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,33,192 and death toll to 37,061. The day also saw 1,558 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,74,839.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 327 new cases, as the city saw 318 discharges and 2 deaths. Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru accounted for three deaths each, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru and Udupi (2 each), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the second highest of fresh cases at 268, Mysuru 123 and Hassan 107.