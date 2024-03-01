Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Cafe Blast: 'Don't Politicise', Asks Siddaramaiah As BJP Targets Govt For 'Callousness'

Bengaluru Cafe Blast: ‘Don’t Politicise’, Asks Siddaramaiah As BJP Targets Govt For ‘Callousness’

A bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe-- a popular eatery in the Bengaluru city, left nine persons injured on Friday.Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said investigation is on to ascertain the cause and nature of the explosion at the renowned cafe in Whitefield area.

At least 9 people were injured in a blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe-- a popular eatery in Whitefield, Bengaluru-- on Friday.

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Opposition BJP Friday ripped into the Congress dispensation in Karnataka over the blast at a popular eatery in Bengaluru even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that the perpetrators of the attack will be be traced and brought to justice and urged the opposition not to politicise the incident.

In a post on X, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra claimed that the government’s “callousness” and the “failure of police intelligence” is evident in this incident.

“Deeply troubled to hear about the blast at Rameswaram Cafe in Bangalore. Praying for a swift recovery of all the injured in the incident. State govt should order a detailed enquiry and spare no efforts in apprehending the perpetrators,” Vijayendra wrote.

The BJP state chief accused the government of downplaying such crimes and said it “is pushing the state into this chaos, making it a safe haven for antisocial elements.”

Vijayendra said the failure of police intelligence is also evident in this incident.

“We strongly urge the police to conduct a thorough probe and eradicate these elements from the core without yielding to any political pressures,” he added.

‘Don’t politicise’

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, CM Siddaramaiah assured that accused involved in the cafe blast will be traced and punished, adding that opposition parties should refrain from indulging in politics over the incident.

“CCTV footage from the cafe is being examined. It has come to be known that someone had left a bag at the cafe. The accused in the incident will be punished,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

Asserting that “multiple explosions have also taken place in the previous governments,” the Chief Minister said, “This incident has happened in our government. Disciplinary and strict action will be taken against those who involved. Politics should not be done in this matter.”

Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) will visit the Bengaluru explosion site as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Bengaluru is safe: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the people of Bengaluru and said that investigative agencies are seriously looking into the matter.

“Our officers are investigating the issue, whether there was some business rivalry or not or who did it will be investigated. Whoever it may be, there are videos, complete videos of almost 2-3 kms which is being inspected by the investigating officers there. There is nothing serious, Bengalureans need not to worry law and order situation in the state is fine,” he said.

BJP expressed concern, flags security flaws

However, opposition BJP has expressed concerns over the safety of citizens following the blast.

“Concerned to hear about the mysterious blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families. Urging authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of all citizens. Stay safe, Bengaluru,” PC Mohan, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, wrote on X.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who represents Bengaluru South Constituency said that the founder of the cafe informed him that blast has occured after a customer left a bag in its premises.

Surya, who is also the BJP Yuva Morcha chief, said that the people of Bengaluru are demanding answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“Just spoke to Rameshwaram Cafe founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddaramaiah,” Tejasvi Surya posted on X.

Bengaluru cafe blast

Earlier in the day, a bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe– a popular eatery in the Bengaluru city, left nine persons injured and police have launched a probe from all angles after it emerged that an earlier suspected gas leak was not the cause of the explosion.

Police suspect that a bag at the eatery with a possible improvised explosive device (IED) could have exploded, even as the NIA and the IB have been apprised of the matter. Officials from the local unit of the NIA later arrived at the spot.

Blast visuals at Rameswaram Cafe in Bengaluru of Karnataka. At least ten injured. NIA to take over probe #BengaluruBlast #rameshwaram pic.twitter.com/Ca59wJ7ZY7 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) March 1, 2024

CM Siddaramaiah said investigation is on to ascertain the cause and nature of the explosion at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, and added it might have been caused by an “improvised explosive” device.

The incident should not be politicised and everyone should cooperate, Siddaramaiah said, adding strict action would be taken against those involved.

State police chief Alok Mohan described the explosion as a “bomb blast” and said nobody was seriously injured.

“At 1 PM, a bomb blast occurred at the hotel (cafe), nine people are injured, and no one is serious. We are investigating. FSL (forensic) teams have come and are checking. City police Commissioner and other officers are at the spot. We will certainly identify who did it,” he said after visiting the spot.

(With inputs from agencies)

