ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Karnataka
  • Karnataka Bengaluru Rural Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Bengaluru Rural District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List
live

Karnataka Bengaluru Rural Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Bengaluru Rural District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Check this LIVE blog for updates from constituencies in Bengaluru Rural - Hoskote, Devanahalli (SC), Doddaballapur & Nelamangala (SC).

Updated: May 13, 2023 8:11 AM IST

By India.com News Desk

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Check this LIVE blog for updates from constituencies in Bengaluru Rural - Hoskote, Devanahalli (SC), Doddaballapur & Nelamangala (SC).
Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Check this LIVE blog for updates from constituencies in Bengaluru Rural - Hoskote, Devanahalli (SC), Doddaballapur & Nelamangala (SC).

Live Updates

  • 8:10 AM IST

    Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes for constituencies in Bengaluru Rural – Hoskote, Devanahalli (SC), Doddaballapur & Nelamangala (SC) begins.

Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes for constituencies in Bengaluru Rural – Hoskote, Devanahalli (SC), Doddaballapur & Nelamangala (SC) begins.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories