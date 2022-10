Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced scheduled power outage in some parts of the city for the rest of the week as both the company and the KPTCL – Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited – will be undertaking some operational and maintenance works. Most of these outages might occur between 10 am and 4 pm. Check out the list of places that will experience power cuts on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.Also Read - Adani Data Networks Granted Unified Licence To Provide All Telecom Services In India: Report

LIST OF PLACES TO FACE POWER CUTS

OCTOBER 12, WEDNESDAY

KTPCL divisions affected are Somanahally, Channagiri and Chitradurga.

Areas affected:

Ittige,

Asthapanahalli,

Hiremalali,

Arashinagatta,

Galihalli,

Bulasagara,

G. K. Halli,

Sulekere,

Nalluru,

Haleshpura,

Sevanagara,

Mavinakatte,

Dondragatta,

Hosuru,

Madenahalli,

Hanchinasiddapura,

Gururajpura,

BRT Colony,

Villages Feeding From 220/66/11 KV Madhure Station

OCTOBER 13, THURSDAY

KTPCL Divisions affected are HSR Layout, Subramanyapura, Hebbal, Davanagere and Chitradurga, while BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara with works undertaken under the Bidadi sub-division.

Areas affected:

Gomathi and surrounding installations,

Sobha Forest Apartments,

Talaghattapura,

HBR 1st Block, 2nd Block,

Yasin Nagar,

Subhash Layout,

Rama Temple Road,

Ramdev Garden,

Krishnareddy Layout,

Teachers Colony,

HBR 3rd Block,

Shivaramaiah Layout,

Ring Road Service Road,

K. K. Halli Village,

CMR Road,

Kamanahalli Main Road,

Ramaiah Layout,

Lingarajapuram,

Janakiram Layout,

Kanakadasa Layout,

Govindpura Main Raod,

Rashad Nagar,

Farida Shoe Factory,

Arabic College,

K. G. Halli,

Govindpura Village,

Vinobhanagar,

BM Layout,

Arogyamma Layout,

Kaveri Garden And Surrounding Areas,

HBR L/o, 4th Block,

Yasin Nagar, 5th Block,

HBR Nagawara Main Road,

Nagawara,

NJK Garments,

Byrankunte,

Kuppuswamy L/o,

HKBK College, 4th And 5th Of HBR L/o,

Vidya Sagar,

Thanisandra,

R. K. Hegde Nagar,

K. Narayan Pura,

N. N. Halli,

Balaji L/o,

Phase 1 to 3,

Railway Mens L/o,

BDS L/o,

Central Excise,

K. K. Halli,

Hennur Main Road,

HRBR 3rd Block,

Oil Mill Road,

Aravind Nagara,

Nehru Road,

Kammanahalli Main Road,

Bethal Street,

AK Colony,

HRBR 1st Block,

80 Feet Road,

Karle Hegde Nagar,

Nagenahalli,

Police Quarters,

Kempegowda L/o,

Shabarinagara,

Kmt L/o,

Bharathiya City,

Noor Nagar,

Bharath Math Layout,

Hidayath Nagar,

Lidkar Colony,

Kukkuwada,

Hadadi,

Matti,

Kalkere,

Lokikere,

Kolkunte,

Giriyapur,

Kaidal,

Balluru,

Kanagondanahalli,

Nagarasanahalli,

Hoovinamadu,

Kalbande,

Kolenahalli And surrounding of Kukkuwada village,

Mellekatte,

Anaji,

Bg Halli,

Kandanakovi Mallapura and surrounding villages,

villages feeding from 66/11 KV Bagur station.

OCTOBER 14, FRIDAY

KTPCL divisions affected are Subramanyapura, Somanahally, Hoody, K B Cross, Davanagere, Channagiri, Harihara, Chitradurga and Hiriyuru, while BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara with works undertaken under the Bidadi sub-division.

Areas affected:

KIADB 1st Phase Industrial Area,

Billekempanahalli,

Maruthinagara,

Beemenahalli,

Ningaianadoddi,

Rangegowdanadoddi,

Lakshmisagara,

66/11 Kv Bevoor Line,

66/11 Kv Dashawara,

66/11 Kv Sankalagere,

66 Kv Solar Power Plant,

Elita Promenade Appartments,

K. R Layout,

Sharadanagar,

Chunchughatta And Area Surronding Sub-station,

Huliyurudurga,

D Hosahalli,

Rajendrapura,

Kodavathi,

Attigere Surrounding Area,

Tholahunase,

Kurki,

Water Supply,

Kabbur,

Gopanalu,

Bada-kandagal Njy,

Bada,

Hanumanahalli,

Kurki Bullapura Njy,

Ranganatha,

Ramagondanahalli,

Angodu Surrounding Area,

Hebbal,

Aradhya,

Neerthadi,

Shivapura,

Halavarthi,

Ganganakatte,

Nerlige,

Kogganooru,

Water Work,

Njy Chinnasamudra,

Anagodu Njy,

66kv Honnali And 66kv Nyamathi Lines – Honnali, Kattige, Nyamathi, Savalanga, Chilur And Mallapura Muss,

villages feeding from 220/66/11kv Madhure Station,

Chillahally,

V K Gudda,

Hoovinaholehariyabbe,

Shravanagere,

Dharmapura,

Aralikere,

Krishnapurachillahally,

Eshwaragere,

Hoovinahole,

Devarakotta,

Eshwaragere,

Chillahally,

Yalagondanahalli,

Abbinnahole,

T Gollahalli,

Mungasavalli,

Krishnagiri,

Suguru,

Burudukunte,

Gulya,

Saluhunase,

Hosahallyharyabbe,

Kanajanahally,

Bethuru,

Beturu Palya,

Kuridasanahatti,

Mungasavalli,

Krishnagiri,

Suguru

OCTOBER 15, SATURDAY

KTPCL divisions affected are HSR Layout, Subramanyapura, Somanahally, Hoody, Additional East Shivajinagar division, SRS Peenya, KPTCL, Yerrandanahalli, Davanagere, Channagiri, Harihara and Hiriyuru, while BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara with works undertaken under the Bidadi sub-division.

Areas affected: