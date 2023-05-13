Home

Karnataka Election LIVE Updates For Bidar District: Tight security arrangements have been put in place as the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will begin today at 8 AM. As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state was held on May 10, 2023. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. This time, the electoral battle in Karnataka will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Janata Dal Secular(JDS). In 2018, the Bidar assembly seat was won by Rahim Khan of the Congress (INC), who defeated Suryakanth Nagamarapalli of the BJP by a margin of 10,245 votes. This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Stay Tuned With For all the Latest Updates on Basavakalyan, Humnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki, and Aurad (SC) Counting Updates. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

