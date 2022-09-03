Bengaluru: BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali was caught on camera misbehaving and shouting at a woman and getting her detained by the police after she approached the leader and tried to hand over a compliant letter to him. The 3-minute 8-second video clearly shows the BJP MLA shouting at the woman while the onlookers watch. He was also seen threatening her with police action. The incident happened in Bengaluru when the MLA was on rounds to monitor waterlogging issues.Also Read - Viral Video of Tiny Dog Running Around in A Yellow Raincoat Is Too Cute to Miss | Watch

In the video, the woman could be seen reaching out to the Mahadevapura MLA and trying to tell him something, but the agitated MLA stared to yell at her. The woman had a paper in her hand that she was trying to show the MLA, but he turned around and tore the paper. He then ordered the police to detain her. Also Read - Girlfriend IAS Officer Ban Gayi, Mai 5 Baar Fail Hua: UPSC Aspirant Shares His Struggle | Watch

WATCH VIDEO (Note: Abusive language) Also Read - Viral Video: Guys Recreate Kala Chashma Trend on Mumbai Local Train, Netizens Love This Version | Watch

#WATCH |Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali verbally abused a woman&misbehaved when she tried to hand over a complaint letter to him&speak to him regarding issues in Varthur, Bengaluru following heavy rainfall She was later taken to Police Station (02.9) (Note:Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/9QL51UDL5d — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

This incident came months after Limbavali’s daughter was seen misbehaving and abusing police officials in Bengaluru in June. The Karnataka MLA’s daughter also attacked a journalist who was trying to film the whole incident.