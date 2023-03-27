Home

Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Arrested In KSDL Graft Case

The MLA was caught near the Tumkur Kyatsandra toll by the Lokayukta Police on Monday. A team of six DSPs and inspectors had taken part in the operation.

Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Arrested: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Monday was arrested by the Lokayukta in a bribery case linked to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). The arrest comes after the high court dismissed Virupakshappa’s anticipatory bail application. Virupakshappa had stepped down as KSDL Chairman after his son was caught taking a bribe. He was named as the prime accused in the case after his son, Prashanth Madal, was caught allegedly accepting a Rs 40 lakh bribe, allegedly on his behalf, last month.

The MLA was caught near the Tumkur Kyatsandra toll by the Lokayukta Police on Monday. A team of six DSPs and inspectors had taken part in the operation. The authorities had seized Rs 8.12 crore, and 1.6 kg of gold from the residences of MLA and his son, who was arrested.

The authorities had seized Rs 8.12 crore, and 1.6 kg of gold from the residences of MLA and his son, who was arrested. Prashanth MV was arrested in the case on March 2.

The MLA has denied all the accusations levelled against him claiming that he is being framed for political gains. He also claimed that his son, who was caught red-handed acting bribe, was innocent. Someone had planted the money in his son’s office, the MLA claimed.

“I am 100 percent confident that I will be acquitted in the case. The source of money seized from my house is not corruption. The money is from agriculture and other legitimate businesses run by the family,” Madal Virupakshappa had told the media.

