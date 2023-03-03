Home

‘Conspiracy Against My Family’: BJP MLA Steps Down As KSDL Chairman After Lokayukta Raids. 10 Facts

Virupakshappa, the MLA from Channagiri in the Davanagere district, is the chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited.

BJP MLA's Son Caught Taking Rs 40 Lakh Bribe; Karnataka Lokayukta Raids House, Recovers Rs 6 Crore Cash

Karnataka BJP MLA Steps Down As KSDL Chairman: Karnataka BJP MLA, Madal Virupakshappa, stepped down from the post of chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, the manufacturer of Mysore Sandal Soap after the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta seized Rs 6 crore from his home. Earlier, his son, Prashanth Madal, was caught accepting a Rs 40 lakh bribe. Virupakshappa, the MLA from Channagiri in the Davanagere district, is the chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited.

WATCH: Karnataka BJP MLA Son Caught Taking Bribe

Karnataka Lokayukta lays trap to catch BJP MLA’s son red handed, accepting bribe of Rs 40 lacs! Suprise raid by lokayukta at MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s home & office found Rs 8.2 cr. MLA’s son Prashanth Madal arrested with 5 others. BJP MLA calls it conspiracy against his family pic.twitter.com/uhwxbztJsb — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 3, 2023

Earlier, Lokayukta authorities caught BJP MLA’s son red-handed while accepting a Rs 40 lakh bribe and have recovered Rs 7.62 crore in his and his aides’ residences. The authorities have arrested five persons in this connection, including Prashanth. Siddesh, a relative of Prashanth, accountant Surendra, and two others named Nicholas and Gangadhar, who came to hand over the cash of Rs 40 lakh have been arrested, Lokayukta sources told IANS.

Karnataka BJP MLA Calls Corruption Charges ‘Conspiracy’

In his letter of resignation, Madal Virupakshappa denied the allegations against him. “I have no link to the Lokayukta raid. This is a conspiracy against me and my family.” However, the Lokayukta officials found a huge pile of cash in his residence. In total, Rs 1.7 crore was seized from the KSDL office and Rs 6 crore was recovered from Virupakshappa’s house. The anti-corruption watchdog is likely to summon the MLA too for questioning.

India Today quoted an official from Lokayukta as saying, “We conducted searches at his office and found Rs 1.7 crore. We suspect Prashanth was receiving bribes on behalf of his father. We are investigating the source of the money we found at his office.”

Karnataka MLA Corruption Case: Top 10 Points

Lokayukta authorities caught BJP MLA’s son red-handed while accepting a Rs 40 lakh bribe on Thursday. Following that trail, the authorities raided the MLA’s house the next in which they recovered Rs 6 crore in cash. Prashant Madal, son of Karnataka MLA from Channagiri in the Davanagere district, was arrested after he was caught by Lokayukta police accepting money from a private individual in the Crescent Road office of his father. The authorities have arrested five persons in this connection, including Prashanth. BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa resigned from the board of Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited following raids at his residence. In total, Rs 1.7 crore was seized from the KSDL office and Rs 6 crore was recovered from Virupakshappa’s house. He called these corruption charges a “conspiracy against his family”. Virupakshappa is the chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited. His son, Prashanth Madal, is the chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). The anti-corruption watchdog is likely to summon the MLA too for questioning.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.