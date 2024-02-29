Home

Karnataka

Karnataka BJP MLAs Stage Protests Against ‘Pro-Pakistan’ Slogans, Demand Strict Action For Culprits

Leader of the opposition in Karnataka, R Ashok said slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' were raised by the supporters of Syed Naseer Hussain in the assembly, and no action has been taken against them.

BJP legislators raise 'down down congress government' slogans against the Karnataka government

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLAs on Thursday staged a protest inside Vidhan Soudha premises against the alleged slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ that were raised outside the Karnataka assembly. The protesters demanded strict action against the people involved in the matter. Notably, the BJP MLAs protested by raising slogans against the state government for not arresting the people who were allegedly involved in raising the pro-Pakistan slogan.

What Were Slogans Of BJP MLAs

Slogans such as ‘down down Congress government’, ‘we want justice’, and ‘arrest the clulprits’ were raised by MLA’s of BJP in the assembly.

Leader of opposition R Ashok said,”Its been 24 hours, no action has been initiated by the government. What can we expect from them.”

Response From Karnataka CM

In response to the protest staged by the BJP legislators, CM Siddaramaiah said that the government has sent the voice report to the FSL and strict actions will be taken as soon as they receive the report.

“As I have told you already government is committed, we’ll not spare any person once the report come. We have given it for FSL. We’ll take action once report comes,” the Chief Minister said.

He further slammed the central goverment for failing to take action against party MP Ananth Kumar Hegde for his purported remarks about changing the Constitution.

“We are the people who fought for the freedom not BJP and RSS, did they ever fight for freedom? Did Golwalkar participate and they’re teaching us patriotism who doesn’t respect democracy and constitution,” Siddaramaiah said.

“These are the people who said we came to power to change the constitution, BJP MP made that statement, no action was initiated by PM or the BJP members against Ananth Kumar Hegde then,” he added.

Syed Nasser’s Stand On Alleged Slogans

As per a report of news agency ANI, Syed Naseer Hussain, Congress MP, refuted BJP’s claim on Wednesday that his supporters yelled pro-Pakistani slogans at Vidhana Sabha.

“I can appreciate BJP’s displeasure. Despite BJP-JDS joining forces and employing every stratagem possible to secure an additional Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka, they have suffered a severe defeat.”

“The supporters were sloganeering ‘Naseer Sahab Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad’,” he said.

In the Vidhana Soudha, he claimed not to have heard anyone yelling the “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan.

How Slogan Led To Controversy

The BJP on Wednesday filed a complaint at the Vidhan Soudha Police Station in Karnataka, alleging that Pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by the supporters of the newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

According to the complaint filed the BJP legislators, as soon as the returning officer announced Hussain’s victory, some of his supporters allegedly shouted the slogans of ‘Pakistan-Zindabad’ in celebration.

(With inputs from ANI)

