‘Wear A Bindi’: Karnataka BJP MP Calls Out Woman Vendor During Women’s Day Event. Watch Video

Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy courted controversy after he berated woman vendor for not wearing a"bindi" on her forehead.

A video of the incident, which happened at a women's day event in Karnataka's Kolar, has gone viral on social media.

New Delhi: Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy courted controversy after he berated a woman vendor for not sporting “bindi” on her forehead. A video of the incident, which happened at a women’s day event in Karnataka’s Kolar, has gone viral on social media.

“Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn’t he? You have no common sense,” Muniswamy was heard telling the woman vendor in the video.

Watch: Karnataka BJP MP berates woman vendor for not wearing ‘bindi’

“Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn’t he. You have no common sense”: #BJP MP to woman vendor, Enraging to witness the impudence of this BJP MP from #Karnataka on #WomensDay. Can he tolerate, if someone talks this way to his mother, wife or sister? Shameful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QFlyhvpLgT — Nayini Anurag Reddy (@NAR_Handle) March 9, 2023

Reacting to the video, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram slammed BJP for the party leader’s “moral policing”. “The Ayatollahs of the BJP will have their version of the ‘moral police’ patrolling the streets,” Chidambaram said.

The @BJP4India will turn India into a “Hindutva Iran” The Ayatollahs of the BJP will have their version of the “Moral Police” patrolling the streets. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) March 8, 2023

