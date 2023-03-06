Home

Video: BS Yediyurappa’s Chopper Fails to Land in Kalaburagi as Flying Plastic Bags Cause Scare

A helicopter, carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader BS Yediyurappa, faced difficulty in landing after the helipad ground filled with plastic sheets and waste around.

BS Yediyurappa's helicopter faced difficulty in landing

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa’s chopper had a narrow escape and the landing of the helicopter in Kalaburagi district of the state was aborted as the helipad ground was unclean and plastic bags and waste flew close to the chopper causing a scare.

#WATCH | Kalaburagi | A helicopter, carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader BS Yediyurappa, faced difficulty in landing after the helipad ground filled with plastic sheets and waste around. pic.twitter.com/BJTAMT1lpr — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

As per reports, the pilot aborted the landing and kept hovering in the air as authorities cleaned the area near the helipad. The chopper made a safe landing after the helipad was cleaned.

