Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Budget: Liquor Price To Be HIKED In Bengaluru, Beer Prices To Be Impacted The Most

Karnataka Budget: Liquor Price To Be HIKED In Bengaluru, Beer Prices To Be Impacted The Most

Karnataka Budget 2024: Liquor price will be costlier in Karnataka. In the Budget for the financial year 2024-25 CM Siddaramaiah announced a hike in the excise duty on alcohol to boost the sales of Indian-made liquor.

Karnataka Budget: Liquor Price To Be HIKED In Bengaluru, Beer Prices To Be Impacted The Most

Bengaluru: Liquor is set to get costlier in the state of Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the Budget for FY 2024-25 on Friday at the Vidhana Soudha. While reading the budget, he announced a hike in the excise duty on alcohol to boost the sales of Indian-made liquor, an important source of revenue for the state treasury. It is noteworthy that this is the second time in the past seven months that the state government has chosen to raise beer duties.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bengluru News on India.com.