Beer, Whisky Set To Get Costlier In Karnataka As State Hikes Additional Excise Duty

Karnataka Budget 2023 Latest Update: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed to increase the existing rates of the duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 20 per cent on all 18 slabs.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed to increase duty on beer from 175 per cent to 185 per cent.

Karnataka Budget 2023 Latest Update: Beer and whisky are all set to get costlier in Karnataka as the state government on Friday proposed to hike additional excise duty. During the Karnataka Budget 2023 presentation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio, proposed to increase the existing rates of the duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 20 per cent on all 18 slabs. The chief minister also proposed to increase the duty on beer from 175 per cent to 185 per cent.

“Even after the increase in excise rates, the price of liquor in our state would be lower when compared to the neighbouring states,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in the budget speech.

He stated that with these hikes and effective enforcement and regulatory measures, the revenue collection target for the Excise Department for the year 2023-24 is fixed at Rs 36,000 crore.

