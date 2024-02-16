Home

Karnataka Budget: Rs 28,608 Crore Allocated For Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Cable Cars Soon For Major Tourist Locations

Karnataka Budget: CM Siddaramaiah allocated Rs 28,608 crore for Gruha Lakshmi scheme and said till the end of January 2024, over 1.17 crore women have registered under the scheme.

Karnataka Budget 2024 Latest Update: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented his 15th budget in the state assembly and allocated Rs 28,608 crore for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. The chief minister also announced that cable cars will soon be introduced to major tourist locations.

The Karnataka Budget announcement started at 10:15 AM and the total budget outlay stands at Rs 3.71 lakh crore this year. Notably, the budget announcement in Karnataka comes months ahead of the crucial and much-anticipated Lok Sabha election later this year.

Karnataka Budget 2024: Check Major Highlights

Rs 28,608 Crore For Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

While presenting the budget, CM Siddaramaiah allocated Rs 28,608 crore for Gruha Lakshmi scheme. He said till the end of January 2024, over 1.17 crore women have registered under the scheme and so far Rs 11,726 crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries. He fuether added that Rs 28,608 crore in the year 2024-25 will be provided.

Rs 2,000 Crore Allocated For Development Of Canals

The chief minister has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the development of canals in Varuna assembly constituency, namely, for the Gubbia Mathadahalli drinking water project and the Arkavati River Front Development projects near Ramanagara.

He has further allocated Rs 365 crore to fill water from Bhima and Kagina rivers to the Benne Thora Reservoir for drinking water supply to Kalaburagi city.

State Allocates Rs 2,710 Crore For SC/ST Schools, Hostels

The chief minister said for the construction of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Classes and Minority Residential Schools and Hostels, a total of Rs. 2,710 crore has been allocated and a total of 29 residential school complexes belonging to various departments will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 638 crore.

Anganwadi Workers to Receive Over 75,000 Smartphones

To bolster the efficiency and outreach of Anganwadi services, the chief minister allocated Rs 90 crores to equip Anganwadi workers and supervisors with 75,938 smart phones. He said the initiative is designed to streamline the operations and facilitate the array of services offered through these community-based centres.

