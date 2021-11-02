Karnataka Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for bypolls to Assembly seats in Karnataka – Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly constituencies is currently underway. There are 22 rounds of counting in Sindhagi constituency in Vijayapura district, whereas there will be 19 rounds of counting in Hanagal, Haveri. During the voting on October 30, Hanagal saw a good voter turnout with 83.44 per cent, while Sidhagi recorded 69.41 per cent. The results are crucial for all major political parties, especially Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as it will act as the precursor to the upcoming state Assembly elections. The candidates in Hanagal are Shivaraj Sajjanar from the BJP, Srinivas Mane of the Congress and Niyaz Sheik from the JD (S). In Sindhagi, the BJP has fielded Ramesh Bhoosanur, while Ashok Managuli is contesting as the Congress candidate and the JD (S) has fielded Shakila Angadi. The elections were necessitated after the death of BJP MLA C.M. Udasi and JD(S) MLA M.C. Managuli.Also Read - Kusheshwar Asthan, Tarapur Assembly Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE: JD-U Ahead After First Round of Counting

Here are the LIVE Updates: